IBM settles census failure with Australia

IBM has compensated the Australian government for the failure of the country's online census a few months back, the media reported this Friday morning. Three months ago, in August, Australia attempted an online census which ended in a 43-hour long shutdown due to a Distributed Denial of Service attack (DDoS). IBM took full responsibilty for the incident and paid a compensation. According to Phys.org, the compensation was more than enough.

According to the site's report, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said IBM, the Australian Bureau of Statistic's head contractor, had reached a "very substantial" confidential settlement with the government over the failure that "absolutely" covered costs.

"It would not be an exaggeration to say that we had a collective sense of humor failure about IBM's performance here and they have 'fessed up (confessed), they've paid up and we're going to learn the lessons of this incident very diligently," Turnbull told Melbourne Radio 3AW.

"Overwhelming the failure was IBM's," he said. "What is very clear is that the ABS put too much faith in IBM, and to be fair, IBM is one of the biggest brand names in the computer world," he said. According to ABC.net.au, the cost has been billed at almost AU$30 million ($22m, £17.6m) by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

IBM didn't want to speak further on the matter.

Image Credit: Majestic B / Shutterstock