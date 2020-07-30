IBM signs MoU with UK Government to boost public cloud adoption in public sector

For the next three years, UK Government departments will be able to purchase IBM cloud services at a discount, as per a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the pair.

Under the agreement, central government, local authorities, education and healthcare organizations will all be able to take advantage of preferential pricing, with the goal of encouraging digital transformation in the public sector.

“As the public sector embraces an increasingly digital future, it can capitalize on the speed and agility of the public cloud, while balancing the need for security and compliance through advanced security capabilities such as pervasive encryption of data at rest, in flight and in memory,” said IBM.

This is not the first time IBM has signed a deal with the UK Government, having previously secured a $150 million contract through the Crown Commercial Services (CCS) G-Cloud procurement network.

The Home Office, Department for Work and Pensions and Army HQ have all also procured IBM cloud products before, notes Computer Weekly.

“CCS provides commercial agreements which help organizations across the entire public sector save time and money on buying everyday goods and services,” said Simon Tse, Chief Executive of CCS.

“This agreement with IBM provides great value for public sector organizations as they continue to innovate and improve essential services for citizens throughout the UK.”