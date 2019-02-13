IBM takes Watson services out of its cloud

Businesses who wanted to use IBM's AI tool Watson were faced with a fairly big challenge. In order to use it, they'd need to either migrate the bulk of their data to IBM's cloud, which was a dizzyingly expensive endeavour, or accept the fact that their data would be residing in multiple places, which was less than ideal, data-security wise.

Now, IBM is looking to eliminate this roadblock by allowing virtually any cloud to run Watson. The news was confirmed to TechCrunch by IBM's CTO and chief architect Ruchir Puri.

“It’s in these hybrid environments, they’ve got multiple cloud implementations, they have data in their private cloud as well. They have been struggling because the providers of AI have been trying to lock them into a particular implementation that is not suitable to this hybrid cloud environment,“ he said, discussing the problem of having data residing in multiple places.

The new offering was made possible by the IBM Cloud Private, IBM's private cloud platform which employs open-source technologies to run Cloud Foundry, Kubernetes and the likes.

IBM also announced that it is launching a new version of the Watson Machine Learning Accelerator which brings high-performance GPU clustering to Power Systems and X86 systems. According to IBM, this should boost its AI performance ten times.

