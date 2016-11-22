IBM unveils its plan to build four new data centres in the UK

IBM has announced its commitment to a multi-million pound project that will see the company construct four new data centres in the UK to increase its cloud capabilities in the region.

The company revealed its new project ahead of the Autumn Statement, which offered a boost to the Government that has recently seen a number of large US technology companies increasing their operations in the country. IBM's decision to create four new data centres will triple its cloud computing capacity in the UK.

Companies that utilise the US company's data centres will gain access to their large amounts of storage and processing power. They will also be able to take advantage of IBM's own proprietary software such as its Watson artificial intelligence software. The company's customers in the region, which includes Boots and Dixons Carphone, have noted that IBM's new investment would make it the largest cloud network in Europe. When the project is completed, the company will have 16 data centres in the region with six of those located in the UK.

Digital and cultural minister Matt Hancock applauded IBM's plan to offer more cloud data centres in the UK, saying: “Today's announcement by IBM is a further boost for this thriving area, and another vote of confidence which shows Britain is open for business. These new cloud data centres will help our firms work smarter and quicker to become the world-leading businesses of tomorrow.”

A number of other large technology companies have recently revealed their own plans to expand their UK operations. Facebook announced this week that it will build a new headquarters and hire 500 new staff members to fill its new London office space and Google said that it will higher 3,000 additional staff members in London by 2020.

Image Credit: Ricochet64 / Shutterstock