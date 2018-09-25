IBM wants to bring AI to every workplace

It seems as IBM is dead serious about bringing its AI-powered machine; Watson, into every pore of our society. The company just announced a major AI toolset, based on the Watson machine, that aims to help businesses in nine industries.

For agriculture, Watson can be used to gather and analyse weather data, IoT tractor data, or satellite imagery, to name a few. For customer service, using AI to answer questions more quickly is considered a major driver. In marketing, Watson can improve productivity. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

IBM also mentioned 'buildings that talk', saying IBM IoT Buildings Insights can decode exabytes of data created by commercial properties, allowing managers to optimise things like energy efficiency.

Advertising, manufacturing and industrial equipment, human resources, supply chain, AI for vehicles, those are all part of the announcement.

“As data flows continue to increase, people are overwhelmed by the amount of information we have to act on every day, but luckily the information explosion coincides with another key technological advance: artificial intelligence,” said David Kenny, Senior Vice President, IBM Cognitive Solutions.

“AI is the tool professionals need to take advantage of the data that’s now at our fingertips and tailoring general AI for specific industries and professions is a critical way to enable everyone to reach new potential in their daily jobs.”

You can learn more about AI and its effects on business on this link.

Image Credit: Enzozo / Shutterstock