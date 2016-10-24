IBM's Watson now used in native advertising

Robots are already choosing which ads you'll see, in a way, but this new announcement has the potential to change the world of advertising, completely. This morning it was announced that IBM's supercomputer Watson has been used to improve targeting in native advertising.

The difference is – it's not just looking at keywords as the practice was so far – it's actually looking at the ad, determining what it's about and then places it where it believes is a good fit. According to the press release, Watson “looks at where, why and how the existing editorial content on each site is ‘talking about’ subjects”, and then makes sure best ads are placed to deliver content in proper context.

It’s currently available in the ADYOULIKE’s DMP, it was said.

“We are extremely pleased to be launching the world’s first semantic targeting AI for native advertising,” says Julien Verdier, CEO of ADYOULIKE.

“It is going to revolutionise the way native advertising is delivered, at scale. It’s a game changer for the native ad industry. We are now able, in real time, to associate any kind of advertising content to the best matching editorial context, whatever the level of semantic targeting expected by advertisers and publishers. We truly think that deep semantic contextual targeting is the only way to make the most of the native opportunity.

Image Credit: PHOTOCREO Michal Bednarek / Shutterstock