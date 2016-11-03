IDC predicts digital transformation will lead to a DX economy

International Data Corporation (IDC) has released its latest predictions on the future of IT in 2017 and the company believes that digital transformation (DX) will be crucial to the industry going forward.

Over the course of the last decade, the company has been documenting the advances of what it calls the 3rd Platform that is composed of a number of new technologies including cloud, mobile, big data/ analytics and social technologies.

In the past few years though, adoption of the 3rd platform has greatly increased as more organisations have started to undergo DX. Over the next three to four years, IDC believes that DX will be embraced by enterprises and this will lead to a shift in how the global economy operates with the company claiming that this will be the onset of the “DX Economy.”

Senior Vice President and Chief Analyst at IDC, Frank Gens, noted how digital transformation has quickly gone from an incentive to a necessity for businesses, saying: “We are at an infection point as digital transformation efforts shift from 'project' or 'initiative' status to strategic business imperative. Every (growing) enterprise, regardless of age or industry must become -digital native' in the way its executives and employees think, what they produce, and how they operate.

“At the same time, 3rd Platform technology adoption and digital transformation is happening much faster than most expected and early competitive advantages will go to those enterprises that can keep pace with the emerging DX economy.”

In the short term, IDC predicts that by the end of 2017 that more than 70 per cent of the Global 500 will have teams dedicated to digital transformation. This will occur as a direct result of enterprises trying their best to meet the challenges of the DX economy.

Image Credit: Wichy / Shutterstock

