Identity & access management essential for digital transformations

Companies have started to standardise on Identity & Access Management technologies, as they realise how important they are for the success of their digital transformation strategies. This is according to a new report by Ping Identity, entitled “The State of Identity & Access Management for the Digital Enterprise, 2016”. The report says multi-factor authentication, single sign-on and access security are the most standardised technologies.

OpenID Connect is the most widely-adopted standard, with 49 per cent of respondents confirming. When it comes to adopting IAM technologies for managing and auditing access, as well as authenticating users in the cloud, Microsoft Azure seems to be the weapon of choice.

And finally, more than four fifths (81 per cent) of enterprises have confirmed IAM being an important enabler of IoT initiatives. “Identity is essential to a seamless and secure user experience, and this study revealed just how much it is instrumental to our everyday life,” said Andre Durand, CEO of Ping Identity.

“IT leaders can clearly articulate how critical SSO, MFA and secure access management are to succeeding in the digital economy, yet lagging adoption of key identity standards and IAM technology for partner networks poses a major threat to keeping enterprise data secure.”

Two hundred IT decision makers in four countries have been polled for the report, and almost two thirds (64 per cent) said they were ‘anxious’ about their digital transformation strategies.

