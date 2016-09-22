If you're deleting your files the wrong way, you're asking for a data breach

How do you delete your files? If you send them to the Recycle Bin, then empty it; or if you go for a quick format of the drive to make sure all is gone – you're in a majority of people that are using these highly ineffective methods. According to a new report by Blancco Technology Group, entitled Delete vs. Erase: How Companies Wipe Active Files, there is a clear distinction between deleting and erasing files, and companies are mostly doing it wrong.

The report states that more than half (53 per cent) use the wrong methods: 31 per cent send files to the Recycle Bin, and 22 reformat the drive. Richard Stiennon, a former Gartner analyst and Chief Strategy Officer of Blancco Technology Group, has warned businesses not to make this mistake:

“Over the last several years, we’ve worked with businesses in the finance, healthcare and government sectors to help them understand the need to permanently and verifiably erase data from IT equipment and devices. But while organizations may see the value of data removal when their equipment reaches end of life, they often overlook and dismiss the importance of erasing active files from desktop computers, laptops, external drives and servers. In doing so, they leave large volumes of sensitive, confidential and potentially compromising data exposed and vulnerable to loss or theft.”

The company says improper removal of files is one of the bigger culprits for frequent data thefts and leaks, which is why data removal is 'inching' up the list of IT security priorities.

Learn how to completely delete your files, people!