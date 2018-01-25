BI users now producing more analysis than data scientists

By the time we reach 2019, business intelligence (BI) users will produce more analysis than data scientists, according to new analyst figures.

Estimates from Gartner have claimed that self-service analytics is being brought into business users on all levels as companies seek to know more about their data.

"The trend of digitalisation is driving demand for analytics across all areas of modern business and government," said Carlie J. Idoine, research director at Gartner. "Rapid advancements in artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and SaaS (cloud) analytics and BI platforms are making it easier and more cost-effective than ever before for non-specialists to perform effective analysis and better inform their decision making."

Gartner surveyed 3,000 CIOs for its research, finding that many would rank analytics and BI as the top differentiating tech in their organisation. It’s pulling in most of the new funding, and is seen as the most strategic tech.

If data and analytics leaders simply provide access to data and tools alone, self-service initiatives often don't work out well," said Ms Idoine. "This is because the experience and skills of business users vary widely within individual organisations. Therefore, training, support and onboarding processes are needed to help most self-service users produce meaningful output."

However, Gartner says building a strong foundation for self-service analytics and BI isn’t easy, and there are four steps that every business needs to take.

It needs to align self-service initiatives with organisation goals, involve business users with designing, developing and supporting self-service, it needs to take a flexible and lightweight approach to data governance, and needs to equip business users for self-service analytics through a solid onboarding plan.

More details can be found in Gartner’s full report, on this link.

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock