Increased biometric security is coming to an office near you

Mobile biometric solutions are getting cheaper and offering better user experience. This will drive adoption among business users, which have so far kept their distance from such tools.

This is according to Gartner, which says these tools will be used by 70 per cent of organisations by 2022. In comparison, this year the adoption rate was at five per cent.

Among midsize and larger organisations, 40 per cent will use biometric SaaS solutions by 2022, up from five per cent today, it was added. SaaS biometric solutions are good at enhancing access management software implementations, the report claims. ‘The ease of implementation and rapid time to value of SaaS-delivered IAM offerings have proved valuable to organisations that favour SaaS adoption and do not consider the operational management of IAM functionality core to their business,’ the report states.

The steady, constant move to the cloud is also an important factor.

The biggest problem, however, for mobile biometric solutions is how easily they can be spoofed, with photos, videos or voice recordings. That’s why it is essential for companies to conduct “liveliness testing”.

“Security and risk management leaders responsible for identity and access management (IAM) and fraud prevention continue to seek approaches for identity corroboration that balance trust and accountability against total cost of ownership and UX/CX,” said Ant Allan, research vice president at Gartner.

“Biometric authentication uses biological or behavioural traits unique to each person and offers better UX/CX and accountability than other common methods. Implementing this via smartphone apps provides more consistency in UX/CX and is technically simpler than supporting it directly on a variety of different endpoint devices.”

