Increased workload taking its toll on developer wellbeing

In today’s remote working, all-digital world, software developers are under immense pressure to deliver - and it's having an impact on their mental health. A new report from software firm The Qt Company, says 65 percent of businesses are worried about the wellbeing of their software developers.

Today, companies are rushing to bring connected devices to market as quickly as possible, and that requires a larger workforce and deeper pool of skills. Three-quarters (75 percent) of connect-device manufacturers claim demand is outstripping supply, while an even higher percentage of companies (82 percent) agree they need smart products to improve their market position. The same percentage believe they need high-level software tools and development frameworks to speed up the development of new products.

To prevent developers from burning out, most organizations are aiming to refine their software development process. A quarter (23 percent) said they lacked a consistent working environment, while two in five (40 percent) agreed cross-platform software design and development tools made the software development process more efficient.

Most smart product decision-makers are also investing in cross-platform design and development tools that reinforce process and culture improvements, the report concluded. They do so by “abstracting, automating, and widening the aperture of usable components and applicable skills.”

“All too often native development for individual chipsets leads to isolated pockets of skills that are hard to transfer to new platforms. And the rising demand for connected device developers exacerbates these skill silos. Businesses need to urgently consider the burden being placed on developers to support the current workforce,” said Marko Kaasila, SVP of Product Management at the Qt Company.

“The welfare of software developers in today’s fast-paced world has been overlooked as companies’ digitally innovate in order to survive. The unforeseen need for rapid digital transformation has placed a huge drain on developers, who have not been equipped with the necessary tools to cope with this dramatic rate of change. Tools, such as cross-platform frameworks, make it easier for developers to work across different platforms and fill talent needs.”