India bans 59 Chinese mobile apps

India has escalated its dispute with neighbouring China by banning TikTok, WeChat, and dozens of other Chinese-built mobile apps.

According to the BBC, the Indian government issued a statement describing these apps as "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order".

The country’s Ministry of Information Technology said it decided to ban the apps (which number 59 in total) after receiving “many complaints from various sources” that these apps were stealing and transmitting user data without permission.

"The compilation of these data, its mining and profiling by elements hostile to national security and defence of India, which ultimately impinges upon the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of very deep and immediate concern which requires emergency measures," the ministry said.

The relations between the two countries has grown increasingly frayed in recent months. Earlier in June, both sides deployed troops to the region of Ladakh, the site of a border dispute between the nations, and 20 Indian troops were killed. The BBC also reported China has built two new structures designed to give it a better view of the Himalayan border region.

According to media reports, the last time the two countries actually engaged in war was in 1962. Since then, the situation has been mostly peaceful, with occasional skirmishes.