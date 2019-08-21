Industrial cyberattacks often due to employee error

Employees still pose the greatest cybersecurity risk for industrial processes, as they are the ones to most often err and make a mess.

This is according to a new report by Kaspersky which claims that more than half (52 per cent) of all incidents around operational technology, or industrial control systems were in fact human errors.

The report also states that the problem is more than meets the eye. Industrial infrastructure has grown more complex in these past couple of years, and employees couldn’t adapt in time. To make matters worse, finding skilled staff continues to prove quite the challenge.

Yet, businesses will push forward with the digitisation of industrial networks, as most see it as one of the more important tasks to do. They believe cybersecurity is a top priority, but that demands extra investments, something not everyone can afford.

“This year's study shows that companies are seeking to improve protection for industrial networks. However, this can only be achieved if they address the risks related to the lack of qualified staff and employee errors. Taking a comprehensive, multi-layered approach - which combines technical protection with regular training of IT security specialists and industrial network operators – will ensure networks remain protected from threats and skills stay up to date”, comments Georgy Shebuldaev, Brand Manager, Kaspersky.