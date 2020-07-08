Industrial IoT needs a major security overhaul

Businesses are becoming increasingly reliant on Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) for their infrastructure, which puts them in harm’s way, according to a new report from global safety charity Lloyd’s Register Foundation.

The report claims that IIoT is fast becoming a core part of critical global infrastructures, but as cybersecurity practices lag against innovation, criminals are bound to take advantage.

The current pace of change “will not match the fast emergence of new security threats” to IIoT environments, the report argues, further stating that current capabilities either do not scale, have not been tested or simply do not yet exist. In order to prevent future attacks and better mitigate the effect of existing ones, the report suggests a change of mindset, regulation and insurance.

Among the key problems, the report singles out the “sheer difficulty” of mapping relationships between technical and human systems, as well as the challenges of communication between different communities where frameworks for understanding risk are “fundamentally” different.

Consequently, IIoT will amplify existing challenges, while adding fuel to the fire with its own

“Over the last few years we have seen a rise in deliberate attacks aimed at critical infrastructures across the globe. As adoption of IoT in the industrial sector continues to grow, clear action and guidance is needed,” commented Robert Hannigan, Executive Chairman International, BlueVoyant, and co-author of the report.

“Our report frames the context of IIoT, the imminent problems facing key infrastructure as they increasingly rely on connected systems, and possible solutions to safeguard against cyber incidents.”