Industries can't wait to get started on 5G

5G is considered a primary enabler of digital transformation among industrial businesses, which plan on fully implementing the technology within 24 months. This is according to the latest findings from the Capgemini Research Institute.

Based on a poll of more than 800 executives working in industrial companies, and 150 telecoms executives in 12 countries, the report states that it’s just cloud that ranks as more important for digital transformation. Other notable mentions include automation, AI and machine learning.

Versatility, flexibility and reliability that 5G can provide are considered the main advantages of the new technology. Secure operations (54 per cent) and efficiency of operations/cost savings (52 per cent) are the main reasons for investing in this technology, it was said.

Industrial organisations expect 5G to enable real-time edge analytics, video surveillance, distributed production remote control, AI-enabled motion, as well as remote AR/VR operations.

Businesses want to move fast with 5G, with a third planning to apply for their own 5G license within two years. Yes, that will give organisations greater autonomy, but also more headaches as different countries have different regulations which may prove troublesome.

Gunther May, Head of Technology and Innovation, Business Unit Automation and Electrification at Bosch Rexroth AG says, “As a solution provider and a manufacturer, we are monitoring the 5G landscape closely and we believe there are multiple benefits to holding our own license. It would allow us to be in full control of our 5G strategy by giving us the freedom to either deploy the network alone or with a telecom operator.”

