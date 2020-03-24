Insider data breaches in the legal sector are major concern

Almost all IT heads working in the legal sector are in fear of data compromises following an insider breach.

A new report from human layer security solutions provider Egress found 97 per cent of CISOs were concerned, given that employees – their primary “alert system” - are mostly perceived as “unreliable”. Furthermore, the technology deployments meant to mitigate the risks are seen as “patchy”, so for Egress, it’s “no wonder” CISOs are worried.

The report also states that more than three quarters (77 per cent) of IT leaders in the legal sector believe their employees put their data at risk, unintentionally, in the past 12 months. Also, 78 per cent think some data was put at risk – intentionally. A third (36 per cent) fears potential financial damage as the result of a data breach.

Looking at how employees end up compromising data, most of the time (55 per cent) they fall victim to a phishing email. Of the 57 per cent who said either them, or someone they worked with, put data at risk intentionally, more than half (58 per cent) did it by taking data with them after switching jobs.

Egress says that with the coronavirus outbreak, it is expected to see an “unprecedented” number of employees in the sector working from home and in need to send large multimedia files somehow.

“Proactively identifying and remediating risks to these changes in working behaviour will help ensure tighter security and compliance,” it added.