Intel 8th Gen Core chips to usher in "a new era" of PC devices

Intel has unveiled its latest generation of PC chips, promising more power and speed than ever before.

The 8th Gen Intel Core updates the company's existing Core i3, Core i5 and Core i7 products so that they are, "designed for what's next", Intel says.

This includes breakthroughs in power and efficiency that should provide up to 40 per cent improvement in performance compared to the previous 7th Gen chips, even when multitasking in an office.

The top-end 8th Gen Core i7-8650U processor can clock maximum speeds of 4.2GHz, with the option of either four or eight cores, alongside DDR4-200 RAM.

Alongside this, the chips can offer up to ten hours of battery life without needing a charge, and their slim design will allow manufacturers to embed then in ultrathin devices.

Intel states that the new chips reflect a growing need for productivity alongside typical use cases such as entertainment and general browsing and communication.

The company is pitching the new chips, and the devices they will power, at owners of the 450 million PC and laptops still in use today that are at least five years old.

Intel says that its latest Core processors provide two times better productivity performance compared to devices from this time period, and offer up to 1.9x better web performance, making this the perfect time to upgrade your hardware.

New devices featuring the 8th Gen Core processors will begin appearing from autumn, with desktop releases coming first, although Intel says the hardware is able to power all kinds of device, from ultrathin all-in-ones up to top-end gaming PCs.