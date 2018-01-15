Intel and Micron to part ways on NAND business

Intel and Micron have decided to end their partnership in the field of NAND and go their separate ways.

The companies announced they would be parting ways once their third generation of 3D NAND hits the market, which is set to come either at the end of 2018, or the start of 2019.

NAND is a type of flash memory – non-volatile memory, which allows the information on it to stay stored, even if the chip has no power. It is a very common type of memory that is used in many commercial and business devices, including smartphones, computers and servers.

Announcing the split, the two companies said they had agreed to “work independently on future generations of 3D NAND”.

According to AnandTech, the two companies have different priorities when it comes to NAND flash memory. Intel uses them in their own SSD almost exclusively. On the other hand Micron sells both SSDs and raw NAND. While Intel has its eyes set on the enterprise market, Micron wants to focus more on the mobile market.

The Motley Fool added that Intel will most likely benefit greatly from this split.

“Given that nonvolatile memory is a small adjacent business for Intel today while Micron is a dedicated memory specialist, Intel probably has more to gain and less to lose from ending this partnership than Micron does,” it says.

