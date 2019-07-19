Intel and SAP deepen data centre tech partnership

Intel’s platform innovations for data centres are about to get an upgrade, as the company announced a new partnership with SAP.

The American tech giant said that SAP will be optimising its business software for Intel Xeon Scalable processors, as well as Intel Optane DC persistent memory - including SAP S/4HANA.

Optimisations aside, the two companies will also form a centre for excellence (CoE), where customers would be able to ‘evaluate, innovate and adopt’ technologies that the two companies jointly create.

“Broadening our technology collaboration with SAP means our mutual customers will be able to achieve faster insights from the largest data challenges, delivering a competitive edge,” said Navin Shenoy, executive vice president at Intel’s Datacenter Group.

In a press release issued this morning, the two companies claim that running SAP HANA-based applications in Intel’s Optane DC persistent memory could ‘significantly’ reduce the complexity and risk of running real-time in-memory applications. Customers that deploy SAP HANA on Intel Optane DC persistent memory will be able to reduce data recovery times down to four minutes, it was added.

Intel promises that Optane DC persistent memory can provide denser memory, enabling customers to do more with less power, cutting down on costs in the meantime.

“Our expanded partnership with Intel will accelerate our customers’ move to SAP S/4HANA by allowing organizations to unlock the value of data assets with greater ease and operate with increased visibility, focus, and agility,” added Irfan Kahn, president of platform and technologies at SAP.