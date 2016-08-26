Intel announces lightning fast SSDs for businesses, consumers and IoT

Intel has just announced a series of new 3D NAND SSDs, aimed at consumers, data centres and internet of things devices. The company says the new array offers a 'cost effective replacement for traditional Hard Disk Drives'.

From the consumer side, there are two new devices: Intel SSD 600p Series, and Intel SSD Pro 600p Series. It uses PCIe Gen3x4, NVMe interface, resulting in a 17 times faster performance over HDD, and three times faster performance over SATA SDDs.

The Pro series, built for businesses, comes with enterprise-ready security, and features to help IT managers handle them easier. On the data centre side of things, Intel offers SSD DC P3520 Series, and the S3520 Series, which the company says have been 'optimised for cost-effective performance', and are 'well-suited for read-intensive applications in cloud computing environments'.

For the Internet of Things, Intel has created SSD E 6000p Series, and the E 5420s Series. The devices come with extra data protection measures, as well as point-of-sale devices and digital signage.

Currently, these are the fastest SSDs in the world, and you can buy them right now, as they're already available for some. Intel, however, has provided no details on pricing and availability, but more information can be found on the company's website.

“These new SSDs reflect Intel’s 30-year commitment to memory technologies and our long-term plan to transform the economics of storage with trusted, breakthrough 3D NAND technology from Intel,” Bill Leszinske, Intel Vice President and Director of Strategic Planning, Marketing and Business Development for NSG said.

“Intel is uniquely positioned to address multiple market segments simultaneously from consumer to business, Internet of Things and data center. This broad array of new 3D NAND SSDs expands the reach of PCIe solutions and offers a cost effective replacement for traditional Hard Disk Drives, helping customers accelerate user experiences, improve the performance of apps and services and reduce IT costs.”