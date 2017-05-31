Intel reveals most powerful PC processor series to date

The battle for the title of the most powerful PC processor in the world has just become even bloodier.

Intel has today announced its first 18-core processor at Computex in Taipei, officially named i9-7980XE

The 7980XE, which will cost from $1,999, represents the very top of Intel's high-end offerings, marking the eighth generation of its Core processor chips.

This is a processor built for the most demanding of desktop users, with Intel saying that many different industries will find things to love about the new chip, particularly those carrying out CPU heavy tasks such as video editing or coding.

Besides this model, Intel has also announced 10, 12, 14 and 16-core i9 processors, all in the 3.3Ghz range in standard and 4.5GHz range in Turbo Boost 3.0 operation modes.

Slightly less demanding users will be able to find comfort in 4-core i5 processors, as well as 4-core, 6-core and 8-core i7 models from Intel’s new X series of processors.

All of these are expected to hit the shelves in the next half of this year.

Image Credit: Intel