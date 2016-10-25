Intel announces the Atom E3900 Series for IoT devices

Intel has today announced its new Atom E3900 Series chip that will be geared exclusively towards the Internet of Things (IoT) market.

The company has been trying to make up for its initial absence in the mobile chip arena by significantly investing into the fast-growing IoT market and its new series of chips - which are based off of its latest generation Goldmount Atom CPU core technology - have been designed with a host of new features tailored for IoT.

Currently Intel offers a number of IoT products though until now it has yet to release a chip dedicated to this emerging technology. The company's new Atom E3900 chip is made up of either 2 or 4 Goldmount CPU cores which can be paired with either a 12 or 18 EU configuration of its Gen9 iGPU. The CPU and GPU included on these new chips resemble Broxton, Intel's cancelled Atom system on a chip (SoC), though they have been reworked to include new features specifically for use in IoT devices.

One of the major additions to the company's latest chip is the inclusion of added security measures that are made up of its Trusted Execution Technology. However, this time around Intel has decided to measure the boot time of its chips, as any significant change in the time it takes them to boot is likely a sign that the chips have been compromised by either new firmware or even a new operating system.

The company has also decided to take the timing of its Atom E3900 chips into account and has included a new way of measuring the synchronisation of its chips called Time Coordinated computing Technology. This new technology allows for multiple chips to be synchronised with one another all the way down to 1 microsecond. Intel decided to include this technology to benefit its manufacturing partners since it will allow them to not only improve the accuracy of the chips but also how they are synchronised while on a manufacturing line.

The company will be releasing three versions of E3900 that range in power all the way down to 6.5W up to 12W. These chips will most likely not be seen in wearables or other portable devices, but will be utilised in situations where they are able to obtain the energy needed to run them from a power outlet.

Intel is positioning its new E3900 chips to work with what it refers to as “edge” devices as opposed to “core” devices. Basically the company is trying to replace dumb sensors that are unable to process data with ones that are able to do so from the “edge” of the network, which will speed up the ability of IoT devices to collect and provide data.

During the first half of next year, Intel is also planning to release the A3900 series, a version of the chip that will be designed specifically for use in the automotive industry. These new chips will be rated for higher temperatures and will be able to run at the higher operational temperature of 110C whereas the E3900 announced today can only run at 85C.

Intel has already invested heavily into IoT technology and the release of the E3900 shows that the company will continue to do so going forward.

