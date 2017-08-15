Intel CEO Brian Krzanich leaves Trump council

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich has become the latest industry leader to resign from the Trump administration's American Manufacturing council.

Krzanich said that his decision aimed to “call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing.”

A divide has begun to grow between Silicon Valley and Washington, DC and Krzanich's departure, coming shortly after a similar moved from the CEOs of Merck and Under Armour, will likely cause it to widen further. Trump's recent political decisions have alienated the CEOs of a number of businesses which is surprising as they would usually back an American president even when others chose not to.

Donald Trump failed to condemn the white supremacists and their activities in Charlottesville, Virginia outright and this led the African American CEO of Merck to quit the council on Monday morning. Frazier criticised Trump's early tweet which condemned hatred on many sides as opposed to calling out those behind the violence, saying:

“America's leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”

Trump responded to Frazier's resignation by calling him out via Twitter after which Under Armour's CEO Kevin Plank also resigned from the council.

After his own resignation, Intel's CEO Brian Krzanich released a statement in which he explained his reasoning behind the decision, saying:

“Earlier today, I tendered my resignation from the American Manufacturing Council. I resigned to call attention to the serious harm our divided political climate is causing to critical issues, including the serious need to address the decline of American manufacturing. Politics and political agendas have sidelined the important mission of rebuilding America’s manufacturing base.”

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock