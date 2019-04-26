Intel CEO reveals more on 5G chip exit

When Intel announced it would be pulling out of the mobile 5G modem business, nobody knew for sure if Intel pulled out because Apple and Qualcomm settled all their legal disputes, or if Apple and Qualcomm settled their legal disputes because Intell pulled out.

Well, now we know – it's the former.

“In light of the announcement of Apple and Qualcomm, we assessed the prospects for us to make money while delivering this technology for smartphones and concluded at the time that we just didn’t see a path,” commented Bob Swan, intel CEO, in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

So basically what he's saying is that there simply isn't enough money to be made in the 5G mobile modem industry for both companies to thrive, and with Apple getting its hardware from Qualcomm, Intel decided it was time to pull the plug.

But things aren't as black and white as this, either. Bloomberg reported that Apple was essentially forced to bury the hatchet with Qualcomm because Intel's mobile 5G modems allegedly weren't good enough.

That doesn't mean that Intel will completely abandon 5G as an industry – it will still build networking and infrastructure products, as well as modems for other types of devices.

Countries around the world are building and releasing 5G networks, despite the fact that there are very few mobile devices that support it.

