Intel confirms more problems with Meltdown and Spectre patches

Intel has confirmed that data centres computers using its newer chips may reboot more often than normal following recent patches issued by the company to address the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws.

Data centre computers containing Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake and Kaby Lake processors have been found to have higher-than-expected reboot rates following a recent series of patches issued to address security flaws.

Intel is currently working to issue updates for 90 per cent of its processors introduced within the last five years and general manager of the company's data centre group, Navin Shenoy offered further details on the processors experiencing higher reboot rates following recent firmware updates in a blog post, saying:

“The firmware updates are effective at mitigating exposure to the security issues, customers have reported more frequent reboots on firmware updated systems. As part of this, we have determined that similar behavior occurs on other products in some configurations, including Ivy Bridge-, Sandy Bridge-, Skylake-, and Kaby Lake-based platforms. We have reproduced these issues internally and are making progress toward identifying the root cause. In parallel, we will be providing beta microcode to vendors for validation by next week.”

Intel also addressed the performance hit the patches caused for its data centre customers saying that they caused a two per cent slowdown while executing common tasks such as running website servers. However, the company also noted that servers storing large amounts of data that needs to be retrieved quickly could face a slowdown of up to 18 to 25 per cent.

While the patches issued to secure devices against exploits based on Meltdown and Spectre have negatively affected them in the short term, in the long term Intel is protecting its users from a great deal of potential damage.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock