Intel demos 5G plans for Tokyo 2020

Following the success of its 5G network during the recent Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Intel says it now preparing for “even bigger, more dramatic arenas” in the the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Intel teamed up with Korea Telecom to deliver more than 22 5G links at 10 sites across the Olympic sites, delivering 3,800 terabytes of network capacity, the company revealed.

Now for Tokyo 2020, the company will partner with NTT DOCOMO to provide 5G technologies supporting network infrastructure, connectivity and collaboration.

Intel said it is "optimistic" now for the 5G technology and the future, stating that, “the Olympics are the ultimate proving grounds for new technologies and the ways they impact our lives and communities."

“Just as athletes become champions by constantly building, improving and learning new skills, I know with great certainty that Intel and its 5G collaborators share that same deep commitment to refining and deploying this fantastic and highly transformative technology.”

As a new technology, 5G looks to offer high-resolution video streaming, smart city sensors and connected cars, as well as the option for athletes to gain new knowledge about their performance.

“Access to rich data and analytics will let them course-correct their training programs,” Intel says. “Wearables, smart eHealth equipment and AR/VR simulations, all optimized over a 5G network, could leverage artificial intelligence to help competitors step up their game.”

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock