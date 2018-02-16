Intel develops quantum processor on silicon

Intel has made a breakthrough with quantum computers so big that it might actually mean we'll get to play one in the near future. The computing giant has basically paved the way for commercially-available quantum computers.

So, what has it done that is so big for the quantum computer research world?

It has invented what it calls a silicon-based spin qubit chip. This is different from your regular qubits because they can work on higher temperatures (one kelvin instead of 20 milikelvin), they're smaller, and not as fragile.

“This week at the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) Annual Meeting, QuTech, will present on its success creating a two-qubit spin-based quantum computer that can be programmed to perform two simple quantum algorithms,” Intel said in a press release.

“This development paves the way to larger spin-based processors capable of more complex applications. And, Intel has invented a spin qubit fabrication flow on its 300 mm process technology using isotopically pure wafers sourced specifically for the production of spin-qubit test chips. Fabricated in the same facility as Intel’s advanced transistor technologies, Intel is now testing the initial wafers. Within a couple of months, Intel expects to be producing many wafers per week, each with thousands of small qubit arrays.”

“Going forward, Intel and QuTech will continue research on both superconducting and spin qubits across the entire quantum system – or “stack” – from qubit devices to the hardware and software architecture required to control these devices as well as quantum applications. All of these elements are essential to advancing quantum computing from research to reality.”

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock