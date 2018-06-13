Intel is launching its own GPUs for the data centre

The rumours that Intel will produce its own GPUs have been confirmed by the chipmaker via Twitter, saying: “Intel's first discrete GPU coming in 2020.”

While the company did not offer further details on its first GPU, it did confirm that it is targeting both the gaming and data centre markets.

Intel first revealed its intentions to get back into the graphics market in 2017 when it announced that AMD's graphics head Raja Koduri would be joining its team. Koduri's decision to join Intel was a big step forward for its re-entry into making graphics cards but few expected the chipmaker to develop any real products for at least three years.

Research analyst Ryan Shrout has his doubts regarding Intel's plan to create a product by 2020 that can compete with Nvidia and AMD. Shrout voiced his scepticism in a blog post, saying:

“Doing that on the first attempt, while also building and fostering the necessary software ecosystem and tools around the new hardware, is a tough ask of any company, Silicon Valley juggernaut or not. Until we see the first options available in 2020 to gauge, Nvidia and AMD have the leadership positions.”

We will likely hear more details on Intel's upcoming GPUs and their intended market once we get closer to their release.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock