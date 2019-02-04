Intel kills off Itanium server chips

After years of being on life support, Intel is finally ready to pull the plug on its Itanium server processors.

In a notice sent out to vendors, Intel confirmed it will finally stop taking orders for the chips next year, and stop shipping them out the year after.

The company will take the last order for the chip on January 30, 2020. The last shipment will go out on July 29, 2021. The list of chips that will no longer be available after February 2020 includes the Itanium 9720, 9740, 9750 and 9760 processors, but also Intel C112 and C114 Scalable Memory Buffers.

"Market demand for the products listed… have shifted to other Intel products," the company wrote in the notice. “Intel will support Functional Analysis Correlation Requests (FA/CR) for the products.”

The media are reminding that Itanium has been a failed project for most of its life. At the turn of the century, AMD64 took over mostly due to the fact that it was backwards compatible.

Microsoft had stopped supporting the chip 11 years ago. Oracle quit in 2012, after a court order. HPE is now the only remaining OEM supporting Itanium chips. It promised to continue supporting it until 2025.

