Intel planning major data centre upgrades

In an effort to hold off competition from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Intel is planning to upgrade its current chips by combining them with its new Optane memory technology.

In recent years, the chipmaker has begun to rely on the data centre market to help drive sales as the PC market continues to stagnate.

Intel's shares took a downturn after its data centre business failed to meet Wall Street's expectations and analysts believe AMD's planned launch of seven nanometre chips next year could allow the firm to take away even more of Intel's market share.

The company's current chips have 14 nanometres between transistors which means they're slower than the chips its rival plans to rollout next year. Additionally, Intel's own 10-nanometre chips will not launch until 2019 with server chips scheduled for 2020.

This gives AMD plenty of time to gain ground over Intel and this will be especially true if the chipmaker runs into any delays.

To combat this, Intel is planning to combine its CPUs with its memory chips to help it take on not only AMD but other rivals like Nvidia that has made huge advancements in the field of artificial intelligence.

The chipmaker has spent the past decade developing its Optane memory technology from scratch and hopefully that will give its products additional capabilities not found on its rivals' chips.

While AMD may gain some market share in the short term, Intel is playing the long game and we'll see how well its plans work out over the course of the next few years.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock