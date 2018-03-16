Intel redesigns chips to protect against Meltdown and Spectre

Intel has just announced that its future chips will be redesigned to protect its users from the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities.

Announcing the news in a blog post, the company's CEO, Brian Krzanich, said the company tackled the problem from two angles.

First, all of Intel’s products launched in the past five years now have microcode updates, and Intel’s head is asking all users to update as fast as they can. Second, while Variant 1 will still be patched from through software, Variants 2 and 3 will be tackled from the hardware perspective.

“We are making changes to our hardware design to further address the other two,” he writes.

“We have redesigned parts of the processor to introduce new levels of protection through partitioning that will protect against both Variants 2 and 3. Think of this partitioning as additional “protective walls” between applications and user privilege levels to create an obstacle for bad actors.”

The changes will start with Intel’s next-generation Intel Xeon Scalable processors, as well as the 8th Generation Intel Core processors expected to ship in the second half of 2018.

“Our work is not done,” he concludes. “This is not a singular event; it is a long-term commitment. One that we take very seriously. Customer-first urgency, transparent and timely communications, and ongoing security assurance. This is our pledge and it’s what you can count on from me, and from all of Intel.”

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock