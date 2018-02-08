Intel releases Spectre patch for Skylake-powered machines

Intel has released a new patch to update Skylake-based PCs to protect them against potential exploits based around the Meltdown and Spectre security flaws.

The chipmaker had previously released a patch to address the security flaws that led to frequent reboots and stability issues to such a degree that the company later recommended that its users should not even bother installing it. The performance issues were even severe enough that Microsoft released its own patch which disabled Intel's microcode fixes.

Now however, the patch has been reworked to just address systems running either Skylake-based Core or Core m processors. Users with systems that have older Haswell and Broadwell chips will have to wait for Intel to release a separate patch though Intel has said that it is currently in the process of testing a fix for its older chips.

Executive vice president and general manager of Intel's Data Center Group, Navin Shenoy offered more details on how the chipmaker is working to patch its processors in a blog post, saying:

“Earlier this week, we released production microcode updates for several Skylake-based platforms to our OEM customers and industry partners, and we expect to do the same for more platforms in the coming days. We also continue to release beta microcode updates so that customers and partners have the opportunity to conduct extensive testing before we move them into production.”

Intel's latest patch has been approved for the U, Y, H and S variants of its Skylake processors as well as for the U23e. The company has also released a new document which details its current microcode revisions so that users can follow the chipmaker's progress as it works to patch its processors to protect them against Meltdown and Spectre based exploits.

Image Credit: Ken Wolter / Shutterstock