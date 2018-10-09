Intel reveals Core i9 generation

During Intel's autumn hardware event, the company announced the latest and greatest in its processor lineup, the new 9th Gen Core chips. It also announced updates for its Core-X series.

First up is the i9-9900K. This one comes packing eight cores and 16 threads, running at at base frequency of 3.6 GHz. As usual, the chip can be clocked up to 5.0 GHz.

Next in line is the Core i7 model. It comes with eight cores and eight threads, and base 3.6 GHz clock speed, going up to 4.9 GHz. The i5-9600K will get you six cores and six threads, running at a base of 3.7 GHz speed, up to 4.6 GHz.

Those interested in getting their hands on these new offerings may preorder as of now. Shipping will start on October 19. As for the price, you can expect the Core i9-9900K to set you back $488, the i7-9700K to set you back $373, and the i5-9600K to cost you $262.

As for the Core-X series, the company announced seven new chips, set to release next month. Those are the Core i9-9980XE (18 cores, 36 threads), five regular Core i9 X-Series chips, and the Core i7-9800X (eight cores, 16 threads).

Finally, the company rounded the presentation off with a new 28 core / 56 threads unlocked Intel Xeon W-3175X chip, with a base clock speed of 3.1 GHz. This one will ship in December, with the price still unannounced.

