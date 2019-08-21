Intel reveals first AI chip

Chips designed to run artificial intelligence (AI) work seem to be all the rage now, and Intel is the next company to introduce such a product to the world.

Earlier this week, the semiconductor giant unveiled Springhill, also known as Nervana NNP-I - a 10 nanometre Ice Lake processor which was built to handle heavy AI work without using too much energy. The unveiling took place during the Hot Chips 31 conference in Santa Clara, California.

At the unveiling, the company said the product is the result of its investing in Israeli AI startups, including Habana Labs and NeuroBlade.

“In order to reach a future situation of ‘AI everywhere’, we have to deal with huge amounts of data generated and make sure organizations are equipped with what they need to make effective use of the data and process them where they are collected,” said Naveen Rao, general manager of Intel’s artificial intelligence products group.

“These computers need acceleration for complex AI applications.”

Intel believes Springhill will be of help to Intel Xeon processors in use by large organisations that need AI solutions. It should also be in use by large data centre companies, or tech giants with their own data centres, such as Facebook.

Facebook has, according to Intel, already started using Springhill.