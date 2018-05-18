Intel reveals first-ever 10nm chipset

Intel's 10nm Cannon Lake CPUs are finally shipping after multiple delays that lasted almost two years.

The chipmaker has experienced numerous delays in moving from a 14nm chipset to its new smaller 10nm chipset and now the 8th-gen i3 8121U is available for purchase in some entry-level machines. The chip itself sports a dual-core, four-thread CPU with a base clock of 2.2GHz and a boost clock of 3.2GHz.

The i3 8121U has a TDP of 15W and is almost identical to the i3-813OU released earlier this year. However, that processor was 14nm while the newer version is 10nm though Intel has removed the integrated GPU likely because it has not figured out how to shrink its GPU technology down for this new form factor.

The new processor can be found in the Lenovo Ideapad 330 that has already begun to appear on the sites of several Chinese retailers priced around $449. The laptop itself sports a 15.6-inch display running at a 1366 x 768 resolution powered by a mid-range AMD R5 GPU.

The lack of an integrated graphics processor is perplexing since the device is positioned as an entry-level machine yet it contains a dedicated AMD GPU. This suggests that Intel has disabled the GPU inside the chip as opposed to removing it entirely.

The i3-812U may not be the most glamorous of the chipmaker's offerings but its arrival is still significant given how long the 10nm process has been delayed.

Samsung and TSMC have been shipping 10nm chips for some time now, this is Intel's first successful attempt at shrinking the size of its chips and we will likely see new 10nm i5s, i7s and i9s early next year.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock