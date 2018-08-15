Intel reveals three major new chip security flaws

In a follow up to last year's Meltdown and Spectre security flaws, Intel has disclosed three more possible flaws in its microprocessors that could be exploited by attackers to gain access to user data from computer memory.

The chipmaker's Core and Xeon processors are among the products that are affected by these new L1 Terminal Fault (L1TF) flaws which researchers have dubbed Foreshadow. Fortunately for Intel, the researchers who discovered the new security flaws informed the company three months ago which allowed it to prepare software patches to address the issues.

In a blog post, Intel explained how its updates will prevent the Foreshadow security flaws from being exploited by malicious parties, saying:

“Once systems are updated, we expect the risk to consumer and enterprise users running non-virtualized operating systems will be low. This includes most of the data center installed base and the vast majority of PC clients. In these cases, we haven’t seen any meaningful performance impact from the above mitigations based on the benchmarks we’ve run on our test systems. “

In response to the news, AMD said that its chips were not affected by the new security flaws.

Since Foreshadow, Spectre and Meltdown are all hardware-based flaws, there is no guaranteed fix besides physically swapping out the affected chips.

However, the weaknesses are all incredibly hard to exploit and as of now, there has been no evidence to suggest that the new security flaws have been utilised by hackers.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock