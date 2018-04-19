Intel shuts down wearable tech group

Intel has confirmed that it will shut down its New Devices Group (NDG) and cease the development of its Vaunt smart glasses that were revealed earlier this year.

The chipmaker's smart glasses were yet another attempt by the company to begin manufacturing more products geared at the consumer market that didn't work out.

The prototype of the Vaunt smart glasses took the best aspects of Google Glass, the heads up display with a stream of useful information, and presented them in a pair of stylish glasses that offered users applicable information at a glance without a camera or clumsy touch controls.

Intel released a statement in which it explained that not all of its technologies and experiences end up making it to the consumer market, saying:

“Intel is continuously working on new technologies and experiences. Not all of these develop into a product we choose to take to market. The Superlight [the codename for Vaunt] project is a great example where Intel developed truly differentiated, consumer augmented reality glasses. We are going to take a disciplined approach as we keep inventing and exploring new technologies, which will sometimes require tough choices when market dynamics don’t support further investment.”

When the Vaunt smart glasses were first revealed, it was unclear how exactly Intel was going to bring them to market though many speculated that the company would find a partner with retail experience to help them do just that. The chipmaker has collaborated with Oakely and Tag Heuer before when it came to wearables and a similar move would have likely occurred if Vaunt ever made it as far as a consumer launch.

Just because Intel has decided to shelve Vaunt for now doesn't mean that we won't see another company launch a similar product in the future as excitement for augmented reality is beginning to grow again thanks to recent advances in the technology that makes these kinds of experiences possible.

Image Credit: Ahmet Misirligul / Shutterstock