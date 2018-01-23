Intel tells users not to install its Spectre / Meltdown fix

Intel has warned users that its patches for the Meltdown and Spectre vulnerabilities may be doing more harm than good.

The company has urged customers to abandon installing the update, as it can cause "spontaneous" rebooting of devices.

In a blog post on the matter, Intel wrote, “We recommend that OEMs, cloud service providers, system manufacturers, software vendors, and end users stop deployment of current versions on specific platforms as they may introduce higher than expected reboots and other unpredictable system behaviour.”

The recommendation applies to the latest few generations of Intel processors, including Broadwell, Haswell, Coffee Lake, Kaby Lake, Skylake, and Ivy Bridge families.

For some of the families, namely Broadwell and Haswell, Intel has already identified why these reboots are happening and is already working to fix it. Ivy Bridge, Sandy Bridge, Skylake, and Kaby Lake processors have the same ussies, and Intel is saying it is “actively working on developing solutions”.

Spectre and Meltdown are flaws in processors that were spotted in early January on 2018, which affect almost all machines available today, including PCs, servers, and mobile devices.

It allows potential attackers to steal the victim’s personal information.

Among the affected companies are Intel, AMD, Arm, Microsoft, Qualcomm, Apple.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock