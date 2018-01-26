Intel to start shipping Spectre / Meltdown immune chips

Intel CEO Brian Krzanich said the company will soon start shipping its first processors with built-in protection from the Spectre and Meltdown vulnerabilities.

Speaking as part of the company's latest quarterly earnings call, Krzanich said Intel was fully dedicated to solving this issue, and that he believes the company is very much up for the challenge.

Noting that, "we've been working around clock" to address the vulnerability and attacks, Krzanich said that Intel was "acutely aware we have more to do."

Security remained a top priority for Intel, Krzanich added, but noted that the process was, “an ongoing journey.”

The Spectre / Meltdown vulnerabilities caused quite the stir for a multitude of reasons. First, it affects pretty much every computer and smartphone in existence. Second, the patches that have been issued in the past month have only made things even worse. In some cases, the patches would slow the PC down, in other cases it would send it into an endless reboot.

Despite the furore around Meltdown and Spectre, Intel still managed to beat both earnings estimates and revenue growth estimates for the fourth quarter. Non-GAAP earnings were expected to sit at 86 cents a share on revenues of $16.34bn, while Intel reported $1.08 per share, on revenues of $17.1bn.

Intel’s stock price went up 3.75 per cent in after-hours trading, up to $47 a share. Client computing revenue is down two per cent, data centre revenue up 20 per cent (up to $5.6 billion), IoT is up 21 per cent ($879 million), while the memory group is up nine per cent. Programmable solutions revenue is up 35 per cent - $568 million.

Image Credit: StockStudio / Shutterstock