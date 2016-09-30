Intelligent open networking can drive business transformation

The region’s IT leaders understand the pressure networks are under, to enable digital transformation, according to a new report by Juniper Networks. In it, it says that 82 per cent of respondents ‘clearly identify’ with the situation where businesses are placing evolving demands on their networks.

The leaders believe that by adopting open networking, these issues can be solved. The report also suggests that IT leaders believe CIOs and cross-functional strategy teams could ‘champion’ open networking as the response to these demands.

More than nine in ten (93 per cent) said their organization relies on flexible, innovative IT network infrastructure. However, IT leaders seem concerned about adopting open networking. They mostly worry about legacy architecture integration, efficient security measures and skills gaps. Juniper Networks claims SDN/NFV technologies are adopted to mitigate these concerns.

“Companies that do not have the right network technologies in place and do not innovate will be left out of the digital game, in which IT is the business and the business is IT,” believes Chris Barnard, vice president, European Telecoms & Networking at IDC.

“To achieve a transition to the Third Platform, enterprise networking will have to embrace openness – not for the sake of being open, but to be able to realize the benefits of innovation and advanced architectures that enable changing the role of networks – from providing connectivity across the enterprise, to supporting business goals. By becoming more open, networks will benefit from increased pace of innovation required in this new era.”

Image Credit: Sergey Nivens / Shutterstock