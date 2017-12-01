Google snaps up former Intel chief to head up Cloud division

Google has hired former Intel data centre chief Diane Bryant as its new chief operating officer for Google Cloud.

Bryant was seen as one of Intel's top e executives before stepping down in May 2017 for family reasons.

Back then Intel said she won’t be absent for too long – up to six months, at most. But according to Intel’s latest SEC filing, Bryant said back then that she won’t be coming back. She allegedly said she would be leaving the company starting December 1, and that Intel would have to pay $4.5 million.

She is also on the board of United Technologies.

In a blog post, Google Cloud CEO, Diane Greene said that “Google Cloud is the most technologically advanced, most highly available, and most open cloud in the world."

“We are growing at an extraordinary rate as we enable businesses to become smarter with data, increase their agility, collaborate and secure their information. Diane’s strategic acumen, technical knowledge and client focus will prove invaluable as we accelerate the scale and reach of Google Cloud.

I am personally looking forward to working closely with Diane Bryant as we enter what promises to be a great 2018 for Google Cloud.”

Bryant is generally considered one of the highest-profile female leaders in Silicon Valley, CNBC says.

Image Credit: TZIDO SUN / Shutterstock