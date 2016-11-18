Intel's launches new Nervana platform to compete in AI

Intel has announced its plans to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and the chipmaker has claimed that within the next three years it will reduce the time needed to train a deep learning model by up to 100 times.

The company's AI development will be centred around its own Intel Nervana platform that is the result of its recent acquisition of Nervana Systems. Intel purchased the deep learning startup earlier this year for over $400 million and its technology will play a key role in its efforts to pursue AI.

Nvidia is currently at the forefront of AI due to its GPU technology but the chipmaker is aiming to change that. Intel's Nervana platform will focus on deep learning and training neural networks.

The company has already set its sights high by claiming that its technology that does not utilise GPUs will be able to “deliver a 100-fold increase in performance that will turbocharge the pace of innovation in the emerging deep learning space.” Intel also plans to integrate the technology behind Nervana into both its Xeon and Xeon Phi processors.

The company's Nervana Engine Chip, which is being developed under the codename 'Lake Crest', will be made available to some of its key customers after the initial testing phase that will commence during the first half of 2017.

The executive vice president and general manager of Intel's Data Centre Group Diane Bryant, highlighted the company's intentions for its new AI platform, saying: “We expect the Intel Nervana platform to produce breakthrough performance and dramatic reductions in the time to train complex neural networks.”

