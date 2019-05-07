Internet Explorer will live on in Microsoft's new Chromium Edge browser

Microsoft has revealed new features to its upcoming Chromium-based Edge browser, and one of them is the addition of Internet Explorer – within the browser itself.

The company doesn't want to give up on Internet Explorer for one huge reason – companies still use it to access ancient internal sites. But given that IE is basically useless apart from this scenario, businesses were often forced to use two browsers – one for their internal stuff, and one for everything else.

Microsoft looks to eliminate this by allowing users to load up old sites directly in the Chromium Edge. Users wouldn't be able to tell the difference, other than a small IE logo in the corner, which would serve as a notification that the rendering engine has been enabled.

The new Chromium Edge was first announced in December last year. It would seem as compatibility was the biggest issue with Edge, and that Edge's consumers were pushing Microsoft to do something about it. With a new browser that's built on Chromium, websites should behave exactly the same as they do on Chrome. That means, the crashing and the performance issues that are plaguing Edge today, should become a thing of the past.

The Chromium Edge should come with a few interensting perks for the everyday user, as well. That includes the Collection feature, which allows users to gather text, images and links from different sites and organise them into nifty notes.

There’s still no official name for the browser. So far, only code name Anaheim has been thrown around.

Image Credit: Gil C / Shutterstock.com