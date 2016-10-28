Introducing Plexal: London's newest tech innovation hub

One of the co-creators of Europe's largest fintech accelerator space has launched a new innovation centre set to become the "beating heart" of the Here East technology hub in the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Fresh from the success of Level 39 in Canary Wharf, Claire Cockerton, CEO of innovation consultancy firm Entiq showed of her latest venture 'Plexal' at a soft launch last night. Government representatives and a range of tech startups were in attendance, as well as Britain’s most decorated female Paralympian, athlete Dame Sarah Storey.

Officially opening in Spring 2017, Plexal will bring together startups and enterprises in a range of industries, initially focusing on sports, wellbeing, fashion and mobility. Services such as accelerator and innovation programmes, prototyping facilities, technology labs and practical entrepreneurship courses will be provided to "support new product development, collaboration and business growth.”

It will also offer a suite of professional services for businesses - including legal, accounting, PR, branding, HR and finance - to create a "holistic environment for the expertise that business needs.”

Speaking at the launch, Cockerton said: “We’ve just caught the 4th great wave of the industrial revolution and she’s a fast and broad and complex tide to surf. This technology revolution is changing what it means to be human, enhancing our physical capabilities and also providing us with new opportunities and new demands on us as entrepreneurs.

“Used to describe a central nervous system in the human body, Plexal captures our philosophy of the connected collective. We strongly believe that collaboration, community and connectivity are fundamental to success. Good for innovation, good for business and good for our personal happiness.”

The 68,000 square foot "mini city" will have a capacity for 800 members, with membership and office space starting at £200 per desk.