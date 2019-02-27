IoT and DDoS attacks dominate cybersecurity space

IoT devices are being attacked with greater regularity than ever before, new research has suggested.

According to a new report by NETSCOUT, smart products often come under attack within five minutes of being plugged in, and are targeted by specific exploits within a day.

The Threat Landscape Report says IoT device security is ‘minimal to non-existent’ on many devices. That makes the IoT sector among the most vulnerable ones, especially knowing that medical equipment and connected cars fall under the IoT category.

DDoS, in general, is still on the rise, the report adds. The number of such attacks grew by a quarter last year. Attacks in the 100-400 Gbps range ‘exploded’, it says, concluding a ‘continued interest’ hackers have in this attack vector.

The global maximum DDoS attack size grew by 19 per cent last year, compared to the year before.

International institutions, such as the UN or the IMF, have never been this interesting to hackers. DDoS attacks against such organisations had risen by almost 200 per cent last year.

Hackers operate similarly to the way legitimate businesses operate. They employ the affiliate model, allowing them to rake up profits quite quickly.

“Our global findings reveal that the threat landscape in the second half of 2018 represents the equivalent of attacks on steroids,” said Hardik Modi, NETSCOUT’s senior director of Threat Intelligence. “With DDoS attack size and frequency, volume of nation state activity and speed of IoT threats all on the rise, the modern world can no longer ignore the digital threats we regularly face from malicious actors capable of capitalizing on the interdependencies that wind through our pervasively connected world.”

