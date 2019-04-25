IoT being harmed by lack of security skills

The Internet of Things (IoT) industry is exploding, but this ‘explosion’ could be held back by a severe lack of talent to help future development.

This is according to a new report by Experis, which analyses the state of the job market among tech companies. The report claims that the number of cybersecurity roles advertised in Q4 2018 were up 10 per cent compared to the same period last year, and 16.6 per cent, compared to the previous quarter.

At the same time, salaries dropped, while daily rates for contractors rose. This leads Experis to conclude that businesses are looking for a “quick fix”, rather than a long-term solution to their cybersecurity woes.

As for the IoT industry in particular, Experis says it’s a ‘much smaller’ job market, but still the demand rose by 48.8 per cent in Q4 2018, including both permanent and contractor positions.

The report says businesses need to get creative, as the skills gap may produce some serious headaches.

“IoT offers huge opportunities for organisations, if they have the right cyber security foundations in place to take advantage of new innovations safely. We can see that there is a strong demand for top talent, but the market is struggling to keep pace,” said Martin Ewings, Director of Specialist Markets, Experis.

“Businesses are having to be creative and take a blended approach to their talent acquisition strategies – tapping into the contractor market to build a hybrid team of permanent and temporary workers. In doing so, they can have fast access to the skills they need right now, while taking a longer-term view by building permanent capabilities and investing the time required to enable strategic development.”

Security engineers, consultants and analysts are most in-demand, the report says. With IoT-related jobs, software engineers, technical architects, managers and testers are most needed.

Image Credit: Jefferrb / Pixabay