IoT could become a "major burden", execs fear

The performance of IoT devices will most likely determine the performance of an entire organisation, and that is cause for concern among the c-suite. This is according to a new report by Dynatrace, based on a poll of 800 CIOs.

It says that almost three quarters (74 per cent) fear problems with the performance of their IoT devices could impact business operations, possibly even damaging revenues.

Even more, almost four in five (78 per cent) lay the blame on rolling out IoT strategies without having a plan on how to manage the performance of complex cloud ecosystems that are necessary with every IoT rollout.

More than two thirds (69 per cent) predict IoT to become a ‘major performance management burden’ in the future.

“Businesses across every industry are eagerly exploring IoT’s potential to engage new markets, drive new revenue and create stronger competitive advantage,” said Dave Anderson, digital performance expert at Dynatrace.

“However, IoT ecosystems and delivery chains are intricate and boundless, which creates unprecedented frequency of change, size and complexity in the cloud environments on which they are built. Enterprises are already struggling to master cloud complexity and now IoT substantially magnifies this challenge.”

As organisations look to build and maintain a seamless software experience with their IoT rollout, they will be faced with a couple of key roadblocks. It will not be possible to manage IoT the ‘traditional’ way, as it will soon overgrow it. IoT complexity is too great to be mastered manually, and at the same time, it is having an increasingly hard time meeting user expectations.

And finally, it could very well hurt user experience in new ways, with the need for regular firmware updates, or tracking app behaviour on IoT devices as they interact with cloud services.

“If IoT is to deliver on its promise, organizations can’t afford to be overwhelmed by the complexity issues it presents – which is exactly what happens if an enterprise is using a traditional monitoring approach,” adds Anderson. “Platform-specific tools and do-it-yourself solutions aren’t built for web-scale, highly dynamic, complex cloud environments – they leave you cobbling together a mix of solutions which will never add up to a sophisticated platform that gives you a complete view of your environment and automated way of making sense of everything real-time.

“Organizations need a new approach that works at scale and simplifies IoT cloud complexity; a software intelligence platform that uses AI and automation to provide full operational insights into vast ecosystems of IoT sensors, devices, gateways, applications and underlying infrastructure. With answers at their fingertips, rather than just more data on glass, organizations will be poised to enjoy the benefit from all that IOT technologies have to offer.”