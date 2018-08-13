IoT devices could be putting your home at risk

Cyber criminals are becoming smarter and learning how to leverage exploits in new ways according to findings from Fortinet's latest Global Threat Landscape Report.

The security firm discovered that virtually no firm is immune from the evolving attack trends of cyber criminals with 96 per cent of organisations experiencing at least one severe exploit.

Fortinet's research also revealed that as mining for cryptocurrency continues, so to does the attack method of cryptojacking where attackers use compromised devices to mine for cryptocurrency without the knowledge or consent of affected users. Now though, cyber criminals have begun to target IoT devices for cryptocjacking due to their rick source of computational horsepower.

Attackers are now loading malware that is continually mining on to IoT devices because they are always on and connected to the Internet. The interfaces for these devices are also being exploited as modified web browsers to expand the vulnerabilities and exploit vectors on them.

Chief Information Security Officer at Fortinet, Phil Quade provided further insight on how cyber criminals are evolving, saying:

“Cyber adversaries are relentless. Increasingly, they are automating their toolsets and creating variations of known exploits. Of late, they are also more precise in their targeting, relying less on blanket attempts to find exploitable victims. Urgently, organizations must pivot their security strategy to address these tactics. Organizations should leverage automated and integrated defenses to address the problems of speed and scale, utilize high-performance behavior-based detection, and rely on AI-informed threat intelligence insights to focus their efforts on patching vulnerabilities that matter.”

Image Credit: Bakhtiar Zein / Shutterstock