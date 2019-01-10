IoT devices now top targets for cybercriminals

Internet of Things (IoT) is now the number one target for hackers all over the world. This is according to a new report from F5 Labs, which claims hackers are shifting their focus from web and application services, as well as email servers.

Most attacks are coming from Brazil (18 per cent of them), followed by China and Japan. On the receiving end is mostly Spain, who had suffered 80 per cent of all monitored traffic in the first half of 2018. Other notable mentions are Russia and Hungary.

Most of the time, hackers target routers, IP cameras, DVRs and CCTVs.

It was also said that the top 50 attacks logged came from new IP addresses which means two things: either there are a lot of new people involved, or hackers are using new systems, or both.

Mirai, which F5 Labs considers 'the most powerful thingbot', has had its global footprint somewhat reduced. However, a total of 13 thingbots have been identified, so their numbers are on the rise, as well.

“IoT devices already outnumber people and are multiplying at a rate that far outpaces global population growth. Increasingly, lax security control could endanger lives as, for example, cellular-connected IoT devices providing gateways to critical infrastructures are compromised,” said David Warburton, Senior EMEA Threat Research Evangelist, F5 Networks.

Gartner estimates that by 2020, there will be more than 20 billion internet-connected devices in the world, representing a 143 per cent increase over three years.

